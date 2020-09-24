HAMBURG, N.J. — Eleanor V. Yezuita, 87, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 23, 2020, surrounded by her family while under hospice care in her home in Hamburg, N.J.

Born on June 23, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Victoria (Kubicki) Gustave. She was born and raised in Plains and raised her family in Haskell, N.J. She moved to East Stroudsburg where she lived until seven years ago when she relocated to Hamburg, N.J.

Surviving are three children, Anthony Yezuita and wife, Kerri, of Hamburg, N.J., Michelle Novakoski and husband, Brian, of Vernon, N.J., and Denise Stewart and husband, Dave, of Stroudsburg; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer J. Yezuita; a son, James Yezuita; and a brother, Walter Gustave.

Eleanor retired from Becton Dickinson in Fairfield, N.J.

A private graveside service will be held at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg. There will be no viewing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Penn State - THON to benefit pediatric cancer. Donations can be made at donate.thon.org.

www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com.