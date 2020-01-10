|
KINGSTON — Eleanore Rose McNulty Byle, 93, a longtime resident of Kingston, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Born May 18, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Rosella Dougherty McNulty.
Eleanore grew up in the East End section of Wilkes-Barre. She was a graduate of Holy Saviour School and Overbrook School for the Blind in Philadelphia.
Eleanore was known for her knitting, sewing, and crocheting skills, creating doll clothes, stuffed animals and hundreds of Christmas candles, ornaments and wreaths. She donated most of her craftwork to area nursing homes and charities.
Eleanore was an avid reader, utilizing braille books and talking books for the blind. She enjoyed communicating with several friends in Europe, Canada and Australia via cassette tapes for many years.
Eleanore was a member of the Parish of St. Ignatius Loyola for more than 60 years, and the Luzerne County Federation of the Blind for many years.
Eleanore was preceded in death by her husband, George D. Byle; son Robert G. Byle; and brothers Eugene, Thomas and Francis McNulty.
Eleanore will be greatly missed by her daughter, Linda R. Brittain and her husband, Attorney Robert R. Brittain, of Mountain Top; grandsons Dr. Jeffrey R. Brittain and his wife, Dr. Kristy Brittain, of Charleston, South Carolina, Dr. Kevin Brittain and his wife Dr. Laura Brittain of Lexington, South Carolina, and Dr. Alex Brittain and his fiancée Elise Pentz of Charlotte, North Carolina; great-granddaughters Kenzie and Kearyn Brittain of Charleston, South Carolina, and Georgia Brittain of Lexington, South Carolina; granddaughter Amie Byle of Kingston; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Eleanore's family is grateful for the loving, compassionate care she received from the staff of Keystone Garden Estates and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Celebration of Eleanore's life will begin Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, with visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there at 9:30 a.m. Monday with gathering followed by a 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass from the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola in Kingston.
Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the Sisters of Mercy Retirement Fund, c/o Mercy Center, 370 Lake Street, Dallas, PA 18612.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Eleanore's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.