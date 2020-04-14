BERWICK — Elfriede Cole, 81, of Berwick, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 14, 2020, at her home, after a short battle with cancer.

Born in Heidelberg, Germany, on Oct. 2, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Friedrich Knobel and Maria Karoline (Kwiatkowski) Hilchenbach. She was raised and educated in Germany. After moving to the United States, she worked at several local factories, and also worked as a waitress.

She attended Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of the Polish Falcons Nest 163, Mocanaqua. She enjoyed crocheting and bowling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 58 years, Alvin D. Cole Sr.; sons, Woodrow Cole, of Ashley; Kurt Cole, of Mocanaqua; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Kurt, Werner, and Heinrich Knobel, all from Germany; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Alvin D. Cole, Jr; sisters, Anna Marie Fink and Helena Fink; and brother, Fredrich Knobel.

At Elfriede's wishes, all services will be at the convenience of the family.

Heller Funeral Home LLC, Nescopeck, is assisting her family.

Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]