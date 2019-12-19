SCRANTON — Elijah Maldonado, Scranton, the beautiful son of Tiffany Berdecia and Nestor Maldonado, passed away Saturday Dec. 14, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was 8 years young.

Born July 2, 2011, and raised in Scranton, Elijah was currently a third grade student at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in North Scranton. A natural athlete, he played baseball at West Scranton Little League, wrestled and had aspirations of being a professional boxer one day. He'd never turn down a motorcycle ride and he loved collecting Nerf toys.

Leaving behind a heartbroken family who will never forget their beloved Elijah, they've just gained their guardian angel.

In addition to his parents; he is survived by his siblings, Nestor Maldonado Jr., Gabriel Maldonado, Adrian Maldonado, Jonathan Stanley, Brianne Santiago, Queenie Maldonado, Nazrine Hurwitch; grandparents Frankie Cintron and Maria Berdecia; aunts Connie Catepano and Angel Berdecia; uncles Ralph and Bert Maldonado; and several cousins.

Preceding him in death was his grandfather, Nestor Medina; and his grandmother Sonia Maldonado, on Oct. 14, 2019.

A blessing service by the Rev. Richard Fox, Pastor of St. Patrick's Parish, is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Burial will follow at the cathedral cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.