Elijah Xavier Calloway, infant son of Tahjae C. Calloway and Elvis Cooper, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

In addition to his parents, Elijah is also survived by his sister, Tariah Calloway.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.