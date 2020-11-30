Elizabeth "Betty" Robic and Ernest "Ernie" Robic passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 10 and on Nov. 9, 2020, respectively. They had been married for 66 years. They are survived by their three sons, Michael, James and John, and 11 grandchildren.

Betty was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 29, 1929, and graduated from Misericordia College. She moved to the DC area to begin a teaching career and met Ernie on a blind date, married, and settled in Herndon, Va., where she raised her three boys.

She taught in Loudoun County for more than 40 years before retiring in her seventies. Betty actively supported her minority students during the desegregation of the County's schools, often attending social events at their invitation. As adults, they continued to reach out to her over the years letting her know just how much they appreciated the direction and guidance she provided them.

Betty spent many Friday nights cheering on her boys during their sporting events. Betty was a long-time Washington Football Team fan and regularly went to games at RFK with her sons and brother CJ. Her favorite players were Charlie Taylor and Doug Williams. She also enjoyed reading and raising her many dogs over the years including Collies and Samoyeds. But, nearest to her heart were her beloved German Shepherds and their daily walks around Lake Carey.

Ernie was born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 12, 1927. He dropped out of school in the ninth grade to work in the steel mills to support his family. He joined the Navy on his seventeenth birthday and participated in four major Pacific battles in WWII.

After the war, he worked as the head bellman at the Shoreham Hotel in DC where he regularly escorted President Truman to his standing Friday night poker games. He then worked at TWA, once driving Howard Hughes to the DC office where he fired the entire staff, including Ernie, but not before the ride back to the airport and a nice tip. Ernie went on to get his GED and then to study at the University of Virginia. His career was in banking where he rose from debt collector to Executive Vice President for commercial and retail banking, managing a team of more than 5,000 employees before retiring in 1992.

Ernie's personality was magnetic — his wit, charm, and friendly joking will always be remembered and sorely missed. He was instrumental in the success of his sons' various businesses, quickly identifying the soft spots in any business plan and always advocating a conservative approach. He preferred "colorful" language to communicate, yet he possessed an unmatched vocabulary. He'll be remembered piloting his pontoon boat around Lake Carey — Captain Ernie, pipe in his mouth and wind in his hair.

Betty is predeceased by her father, Clarence Toole, mother Elizabeth Toole, brother William Toole, and brother Clarence "CJ" Toole. She is survived by her brother, James Toole. Ernie is predeceased by his father, Matthew Robic, mother Anna Petnuch, sister Francis Wlodarski, sister Helen Gage, brother George Petnuch, and brother Andrew Petnuch. He is survived by his sister, Diane Petnuch, brother Jack Petnuch, and sister Rosalind Petnuch.

Funeral arrangements were made by Adams Green Funeral Home in Herndon, VA., and a private burial was held at St. Stephens Cemetery in Shavertown. Donations in their name can be made to the Virginia German Shephard Rescue, https://www.shepherdrescue.org/.