Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Stepulis passed Sunday, May 3, 2020, peacefully at home. She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Vincent George Stepulis; her daughters, Dianne (John) Ostrom and Donna (Dave) Rinwalske; her grandchildren, Beth Anne (John) Janu, Emily Suzanne (Shawn) Graham, Joel David Ostrom, Brandon Charles (Samantha) Rinwalske, Catherine Elizabeth (Aaron) Rush and Rebecca Ashley (Alex) Richmond. Betty also had nine great-grandchildren, Scarlett Louise Graham, Paige Elizabeth Rush, Gabrielle Elizabeth Harris, Pria Adelina Janu, Seger Leon Ostrom Graham, Zoë Adelle Rush, Ayan Joseph Janu, Scarlette Florence Rinwalske and Steele Vincent Graham. Betty was predeceased by her parents and brothers, John Frankosky and Michael Frankosky. Betty was born to John and Antoinette (Bogdanowicz) Frankosky on July 29, 1930, in Wyoming. She was a 1948 graduate of Wyoming High School. As a young girl, Betty excelled in artistic ability — sewing, painting and balsa-wood houses left many artifacts in her honor. Completed were houses she built as a teen replicating her childhood street and other memorable buildings in Wyoming. Each house she meticulously decorated with interior furniture and displayed as a Christmas village each year. Betty met her husband Vincent "Billy" at a dance in Sans Souci Park in Hanover Township. She told the story many times of how good-looking he was, and how she could just tell he was a good man. An evening dance turned into a two-year courtship followed by a Thanksgiving Day wedding in 1955. The young couple started their life together in Shinglehouse, before moving to Water Street in Elmira, until deciding to build their family home in 1959, in Pine City, where they reside still today. Together, they were able to travel throughout the country, yet always returned home for Sunday visits to their daughters' adult homes to watch their grandchildren grow. Taking care of Vince was her greatest pride as a wife. While raising their two daughters, Betty performed many roles as a stay-at-home mom. She was an avid cook who always had a cup of coffee and a freshly baked dessert ready for the neighbors who came to visit daily. She enjoyed decorating her house, landscaping her yard and shopping the best deals around. The latter lead to a framed receipt showcasing her savviness, as a store owed her money upon her departure with a cart full of groceries. Her daughters' childhood clothes were sewn by her and beautifully embellished. She used her energy and talents to take in typing jobs and custom sewing. She was also a talented artist with oil paints, and in the 1960s, worked for a photographer enhancing black-and-white and sepia photos with oil color. Betty's love, time, hospitality and talents will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In Betty's words, we hope to "see her in a couple-a!" Betty's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 9 to May 10, 2020.