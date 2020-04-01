Elizabeth "Liz" Blandina, 59, passed away of natural causes at her home on March 29, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1960, in Kingston.

Liz was an attorney in private practice, having graduated from Wyoming Area High School in 1978, the University of California, Santa Barbara, with a degree in Law and Society, in 1991, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Widener University School of Law, in 1995.

Liz loved to travel, going to Ireland, England and Italy numerous times, along with many other countries. Her favorite place, however, was California, where she could be with her son, Jonathan, the real love of her life.

She had a kind heart, a keen mind, and she was a fearless advocate for those less fortunate. She had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. You never had to ask her what she was thinking, for she would unabashedly tell you so.

Liz will be remembered for her joyful heart; her laugh; for her love of animals; sunflowers; genealogy; and trips to the beach. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Leonard and Louise Blandina; sister, Barbara Blandina; and brothers, James and Michael Blandina.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan Malloy, of Santa Clara, Calif.; brother, Leonard Blandina (Linda), of West Wyoming; sisters, Rosemary Oliver, Carol Henson and Phyllis Frushon, all of Wyoming; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Liz's life is currently being planned by the family and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or to a .

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.