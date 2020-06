Or Copy this URL to Share

KINGSTON — Elizabeth C. Burger, 85, formerly of Kingston, died June 6, 2020. Services will be announced by Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre.



