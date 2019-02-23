LUZERNE — Elizabeth C. Gruver, 90, formerly of Luzerne, died at Star Hill Rest Home, Monroe Township, on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

She was born Sept. 8, 1928, in Courtdale, the daughter of the late Stephen and Elizabeth Appel Morris.

Betty was a dedicated wife and mother who took great pride in her family. She was a devoted Christian and was a member of Bennett Presbyterian Church, Luzerne. She took an active role in her church as a member of the Women's Association, choir and helping with Vacation Bible School and youth groups. Betty loved working with children and was employed for many years as an aide at a local school district. Her loving nature will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, George F. Gruver, as well as brothers Robert Morris and Jack Morris.

She is survived by her children, G. Frank Gruver and wife Linda, Stephen J. Gruver and wife Mary Lou, Karen Elizabeth Adamchik and husband Michael, Ronald Gruver and wife Jill and Renee Noel Swank and husband James; grandchildren Stacy Walent, Stephen Gruver, Emily Gruver, Ryan Gruver, Edward Parulski, Matthew Gruver and Kimberly Gruver; and great-grandson Ethan Parulski.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with her pastor, the Rev. James Quinn, officiating. Interment will be held at Wyoming Cemetery following the funeral Mass.

Family and friends are asked to call 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Sherri, Kathleen and the staff at Star Hill Rest Home for their loving care over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bennett Presbyterian Church, 501 Bennett St., Luzerne, PA 18709.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.