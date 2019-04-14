COURTDALE — Elizabeth "Cookie" E. Good, 72, of Courtdale, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains Township.

She was born in Kingston, daughter of the late Michael and Rose Dukus Good. She was formerly employed by Balester Optical for many years prior to her retirement.

Cookie is survived by her brother, Mike and his wife, Alane Good; nieces and nephews, Christine Brown, Michelle Good, Danny Good, Frank Hawk, and Stefanie Millard.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.