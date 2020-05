Or Copy this URL to Share

ASHLEY — Elizabeth E. Grant, 96, of Ashley, died May 6, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held from the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a graveside committal service in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store