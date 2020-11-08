WEST WYOMING — ELIZABETH E. (BETTY) MILAZZO, 80, of West Wyoming passed away Thursday morning in her home.

Born in Wyoming she was the daughter of the late Alex and Anna (Piskorick) Tarapchak. She was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School class of 1958. Prior to her retirement she was employed for many years at the West Side Career and Technology Center, Pringle where she was employed a an administrative assistant. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish of West Wyoming.

Preceding her in death was a daughter Jeanne Milazzo Piccirilli, brother Alex Tarapchak Jr., sisters Anna Yance, Mary Thomas, Helen Glodfelter, Joan Rowlands and Rita Weiss.

Surviving are children, Chuck Milazzo and his wife Karen of Shavertown; Kathy Pelleschi and her husband Stephen of Exeter; son-in-law, Dr Thomas Piccirilli, Carverton; grandchildren, Karly and Lily Milazzo, Matthew Pelleschi; former husband Charles Milazzo Sr; nieces and nephews

A mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish 363 West 8th Street West Wyoming with the Rev. Peter Tomczak, celebrant.

Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call Monday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the church

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.