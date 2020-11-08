1/
Elizabeth E. "Betty" MILAZZO
WEST WYOMING — ELIZABETH E. (BETTY) MILAZZO, 80, of West Wyoming passed away Thursday morning in her home.

Born in Wyoming she was the daughter of the late Alex and Anna (Piskorick) Tarapchak. She was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School class of 1958. Prior to her retirement she was employed for many years at the West Side Career and Technology Center, Pringle where she was employed a an administrative assistant. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish of West Wyoming.

Preceding her in death was a daughter Jeanne Milazzo Piccirilli, brother Alex Tarapchak Jr., sisters Anna Yance, Mary Thomas, Helen Glodfelter, Joan Rowlands and Rita Weiss.

Surviving are children, Chuck Milazzo and his wife Karen of Shavertown; Kathy Pelleschi and her husband Stephen of Exeter; son-in-law, Dr Thomas Piccirilli, Carverton; grandchildren, Karly and Lily Milazzo, Matthew Pelleschi; former husband Charles Milazzo Sr; nieces and nephews

A mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish 363 West 8th Street West Wyoming with the Rev. Peter Tomczak, celebrant.

Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call Monday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the church

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Monica's Parish
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Parish
Funeral services provided by
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
November 8, 2020
Thinking and praying for your whole family through this loss and this tough year.
Hannah Troy
Neighbor
November 8, 2020
I worked with Betty for many years at WS Tech. She was a wonderful person with a positive attitude and she will be sadly missed.
Stephanie
November 8, 2020
Sorry to hear the news of your mother's passing. Thoughts and prayers.
Sharon/John Lynott
November 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of your wonderful Mom and Grandma. I so enjoyed seeing her at Small Wonders.
Love and prayers!! Ms J
Lynn Jumper
Friend
