KINGSTON — Elizabeth Earl, 91, of Richardson, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her home.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Margaret Jones Miller. She was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1945. In 1993, Elizabeth and her husband, Thomas, relocated to Richardson, Texas. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Methodist Church.

She enjoyed her time as a Sweet Adeline and enjoyed family time, singing around the piano the wonderful hymns we all love. Most recently, she knitted little baby hats for premature babies at local hospitals.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Thomas W. Earl, in 1996; sister Thelma Adrian and Joanne Searfoss; brothers Richard Miller, James Miller and Calvin Miller.

Surviving, in addition to her sister, Donalee Blasi, of Gordonville, are her sons, Thomas Earl and John Earl, both of Richardson, Texas; and grandchildren Christine, Lauren, Caitlin, Megan and Ryan Earl.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Laura Lewis officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Exeter Township.

Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.