MOOSIC — Elizabeth F. "Betty" (Barrett) Herbert, 99, of Moosic, died Nov. 17, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Friends may call 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 728 Main St., Avoca.