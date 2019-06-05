WILKES-BARRE — Elizabeth "Liz" (Scott) Ghee, 64, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 14, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Harrie Scott Sr. and Eva Mae (Campbell) Scott.

Liz attended Luzerne County Community College and graduated with a degree in culinary arts. She was later employed as an administrative assistant at NEPA Dental Group.

Liz was known for her beautiful smile and upbeat personality, and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies. She always had a kind word for people and tended to everyone. Liz was an excellent cook and also enjoyed shopping. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Goolsby.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 17 years, Edward "Ed" W. Ghee; sons Terry W. Vieney Jr. and significant other, Nicole Wroblewski, Erin Vieney and wife Amy and Brock Edwin Vieney; daughter Rhonda Vieney; a host of loving grandchildren; brothers Harrie Scott Jr. and wife Barbara, Mario Scott and wife Debbie and Kenneth Scott; sister Yvonne Stevens and husband Charlie; step-sons Curtis Williams, Edward Ghee Jr., Jameel Ghee, Gibril Ghee and Charles Ghee; and stepdaughter, Isis Vieney.

A memorial service celebrating Liz's life will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Family and friends may visit from 3 to 5 p.m. at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Breast Cancer Foundations at https://donate.nationalbreastcancer.org or weblink.donorperfect.com/donatemobile.