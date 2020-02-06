SWOYERSVILLE — Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Schultz) Hilla, registered nurse, 94, a long time resident of Swoyersville and for the past few years, St. Therese Residence, Wilkes-Barre, fell asleep in the Lord early Monday morning, Feb. 3, 2020, while in the care of the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital following a recent illness.

Born May 6, 1925, in West Wyoming she was one of four children to the late Philip and Eva (Koptcho) Schultz. Mrs. Hilla graduated from the former West Wyoming High School. She furthered her education by attending the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing, enrolled in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII and graduated as a registered nurse in 1947 from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing. Betty most recently worked as an intravenous nurse at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital from 1967 to 1986.

She was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, Swoyersville.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Andrew Hilla, on Nov. 5, 2009, just two weeks prior to the couple's anniversary of sixty years of married life together. She also was preceded by a brother, Phillip D. Schultz; a sister Ruth Smith; and by sons-in-law Gerald J. Wassil, Esquire, and Robert Darrell Mayhue.

Mrs. Hilla is remembered as being a wonderfully loving and devoted wife and mother to her adoring family.

Her presence will be greatly missed by her children, Louise C. Wassil of Kingston and Fort Myers, Florida, Janet Rayeski and her husband, Anthony, of Mountain Top and Rev. Andrew Philip Hilla and his wife Sally of Boyden, Iowa; Her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Hilla-Josefowicz and her husband, Dr. Michael Josefowicz, Jessica Martin and her partner, Georgina Holby, Andrew S. Hilla, Philip Hilla and Peter Hilla; great-grandchildren Caitlyn Thomas and Zachary Kehoe; great-great grandson Gavin Thomas-Holvey; sister Grace Olson and her husband, William, of Tucson, Arizona; brother-in-law John Hilla of Wilkes-Barre; several nieces, nephews former patients and dear friends.

Funeral services for Betty will be conducted 10:15 a.m. Monday from the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by the Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 271 Tripp St., Swoyersville. The Rev. Andrii Dumnych, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Relatives and friends may join Mrs. Hilla's family for visitation and shared remembrances 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of floral tributes, Mrs. Hilla previously requested that any monetary donations in her memory be made to her beloved church, St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 271 Tripp Street, Swoyersville, PA 18704.

