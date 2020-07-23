1/1
Elizabeth J. Musto
1930 - 2020
WYOMING — Elizabeth J. Musto, 90, of Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home.

She was born Jan. 4, 1930, in New Kensington, a daughter of the late Harry and Susanna Lavery Schrecengost. Elizabeth was a graduate of St. Anne's Academy, Wilkes-Barre. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Patrick Musto, with whom she traveled and saw the world. Together they built The Tuft Tex Flooring Co., which has been in business over 47 years.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harry Schrecengost.

She is survived by her six children: Patrick Musto and his wife, Valerie, of Dallas; Michael Musto and his wife, Barbara, of Wilkes-Barre; Susanne Luvender and her husband, William, of Tunkhannock; Thea Weaver and her husband, Harry, of Harveys Lake; Martin Musto and his wife, Theresa, of Wyoming; Gabrielle Furner and her husband, Sal, of Wyoming; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren;

Betty will always be remembered as a selfless person, always putting her family and the needs of others first. Her love of crossword puzzles and cryptograms will be continued tradition with her daughters.

Betty's family will be remembering her privately.

Her family wishes to thank all of her doctors and their staff especially respectful and compassionate Cheryl, Michelle, Kaylin and Michelle (Nurses Aide), all of Bayada Hospice, for their consistent, compassionate, respectful care of our mother.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Monica's Parish of West Wyoming.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Mercy Mid Atlantic, 199 Lake Street, Dallas, 18612.

For more information, or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
