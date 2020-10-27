1/1
Elizabeth "Bette" James
WILKES-BARRE — Elizabeth "Bette" James, 93, of Wilkes-Barre, passed triumphantly from this life to eternal life on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in West Pittston on Aug. 16, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Jane (Eltringham) James. She was a 1945 graduate of Harter High School.

She had been employed by Neisner Bros., Lee Textile and in 1989, she retired from Social Security, Wilkes-Barre.

Bette was an active member of First Assembly of God, Wilkes-Barre, where she worked in many departments.

In addition to her parents, Bette was preceded in death by her brothers, Corey and Paul; sisters, Dorothy, Lois, Ruth and Leah.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, especially Susan, Joan, Marilyn and Donna Harris, who took good care of her. She is also survived by many friends from her work and church; a spiritual granddaughter, Sara Pretzman Roberts and her three daughters, Stella Grace, Ruby and Millie; Paul and Gwen Clarkson and the Dwyer family. Bette had many friends, but her best friend was Jesus.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. at the First Assembly of God Church, 424 Stanton St., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, Bette requested donations be made First Assembly of God to be used for a communion set in her memory.

"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord."



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
