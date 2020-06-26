DALLAS — Elizabeth Jean Mulloy died June 23, 2020. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Gate of Heaven Church, 42 Machell Ave., Dallas. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. With the current COVID-19 regulations still in place, masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.