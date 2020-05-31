WEST WYOMING — Elizabeth "Betty Jean" Jeffery, 72, of West Wyoming, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. Born in West Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late James and Betty (Gaughan) Heffers. She was a graduate of West Wyoming High School Class of 1966 and received her R.N. from the Pittston Hospital School of Nursing in 1969. For many years she was employed at the Pittston Hospital and prior to her retirement she was employed at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township. She was a member of St. Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish of Exeter. Surviving is her husband, Bill, with whom she celebrated 47 years of marriage; son, William J. Jeffery Jr., of West Wyoming; daughter, Jamie Wanko and her husband Frank, of West Pittston; and grandchildren, Emilie and Neal Wanko. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. There will be no calling hours. For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.