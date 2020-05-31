Bill and family, My sincerest condolences to all of you, and, of course to the memory of Betty Jean as well. My recollections of the Heffers family go back just about 65 years to the time we were next-door neighbors on 9th Street in Wyoming. Betty Jean, Bob Fenner, and I were childhood playmates. And I clearly recall the Colonel's Garter days when you couldn't decide how to proceed with your newly found feelings of love. You made a great choice that resulted in a wonderful life and family. May God bless you all and bring you comfort at this difficult time and always. Jim Belcastro St. Petersburg, FL

