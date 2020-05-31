Elizabeth "Betty Jean" Jeffery
WEST WYOMING — Elizabeth "Betty Jean" Jeffery, 72, of West Wyoming, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. Born in West Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late James and Betty (Gaughan) Heffers. She was a graduate of West Wyoming High School Class of 1966 and received her R.N. from the Pittston Hospital School of Nursing in 1969. For many years she was employed at the Pittston Hospital and prior to her retirement she was employed at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township. She was a member of St. Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish of Exeter. Surviving is her husband, Bill, with whom she celebrated 47 years of marriage; son, William J. Jeffery Jr., of West Wyoming; daughter, Jamie Wanko and her husband Frank, of West Pittston; and grandchildren, Emilie and Neal Wanko. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. There will be no calling hours. For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 31, 2020
Condolences from my family to yours. Betty was part of my Staff at Pittston Hospital until it closed. She was a great Nurse and a free spirit who could make anyday with her charming witt God Bless all of you at this trying time and may Betty RIP
Joan Mc Fadden
May 31, 2020
Bill and family, We are so very sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Rick & Linda Yarosavich
May 31, 2020
Bill and family, My sincerest condolences to all of you, and, of course to the memory of Betty Jean as well. My recollections of the Heffers family go back just about 65 years to the time we were next-door neighbors on 9th Street in Wyoming. Betty Jean, Bob Fenner, and I were childhood playmates. And I clearly recall the Colonel's Garter days when you couldn't decide how to proceed with your newly found feelings of love. You made a great choice that resulted in a wonderful life and family. May God bless you all and bring you comfort at this difficult time and always. Jim Belcastro St. Petersburg, FL
Jim Belcastro
May 31, 2020
Jamie and family - I am so sorry for the loss of your mom - Thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family - God has a New Special Angel who will always be near you.
dortha bienick
