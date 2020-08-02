Elizabeth Kerchanin Stankunas, formerly of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020.

She was born July 5, 1926, to Mary Onesko and John Kerchanin.

Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband, Leonard; daughter, Leora Allen and son-in-law, Dr. Gregg Allen; granddaughters, Kerchanin Allen and Jessica Stansell and son-in-law, Blake Stansell; and great-granddaughters Meherrin, Dawson and Saylor Stansell.

She joins her seven siblings with the angels in Heaven.

Elizabeth loved a family vacation, her beloved time with great-granddaughters and precious moments with her husband, Leonard.

All who knew her knew she loved life and lived it to the fullest with real joie-de-vivre.

A service led by her beloved nephew Deacon Gary Pstrak will be held Monday at McCune Funeral Home in Mountain Top from 1 to 3 p.m. Family and friends are welcome and invited to come to pay respects.

The family requests that masks are worn for safety during the time of COVID-19.