1/1
Elizabeth Kerchanin Stankunas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth Kerchanin Stankunas, formerly of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020.

She was born July 5, 1926, to Mary Onesko and John Kerchanin.

Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband, Leonard; daughter, Leora Allen and son-in-law, Dr. Gregg Allen; granddaughters, Kerchanin Allen and Jessica Stansell and son-in-law, Blake Stansell; and great-granddaughters Meherrin, Dawson and Saylor Stansell.

She joins her seven siblings with the angels in Heaven.

Elizabeth loved a family vacation, her beloved time with great-granddaughters and precious moments with her husband, Leonard.

All who knew her knew she loved life and lived it to the fullest with real joie-de-vivre.

A service led by her beloved nephew Deacon Gary Pstrak will be held Monday at McCune Funeral Home in Mountain Top from 1 to 3 p.m. Family and friends are welcome and invited to come to pay respects.

The family requests that masks are worn for safety during the time of COVID-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
RONNIE MORALES
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved