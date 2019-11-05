WEST WYOMING — Elizabeth "Betty" Labatch, 91, loving mother and wife, passed into eternal rest on Nov. 2, 2019.

She and her husband Ed were longtime residents of West Wyoming. She was born in Pringle on May 10, 1928, to the late Raymond McConnell and Stella Wlosek.

Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Edward, West Wyoming; sons Edward and his wife Jackie, Easton; James and his wife Cheryl of Sweet Valley; five grandsons Edward, Christopher, Nicholas, Michael and John; two great-grandchildren Kane and Alexia.

There will be no calling hours. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.