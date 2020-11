WILKES-BARRE — Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Szymanski) Martin, 80, lifetime resident of the Miners Mills section of the city, more recently of Golden Living East Mountain, died Nov. 15, 2020. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday in the Parish of Saint Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., North Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Arrangements by the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., of Wilkes-Barre.