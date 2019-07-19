KINGSTON — Elizabeth M. O'Konski, 70, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kingston on April 25, 1949, to the late Benjamin and Elizabeth Benoska Cwalina, Elizabeth attended St Stephen's School, graduated from Wyoming Valley West, Class of 1967, and Empire Beauty School in 1968.

As a stay-at-home mom, she and her husband of 50 years, Frank, raised three surviving children: Frank Jr. and his companion, Autumn, of Edwardsville, Daniel, of Larksville, and Sandra, of Pringle; granddaughters Morgan, Victoria and Emelee; and sister Barbara De Luca, of Kingston. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in The Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 339 N. Maple St., Kingston.

Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Pringle.

The family expresses a very grateful thank you to the Erwine Home Health nurses, especially Joyce, who cared for Elizabeth during her battle with MS.

Arrangements by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.