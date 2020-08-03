Elizabeth M. "Betty" Paciga Jones entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was 86 years old.

Born in Wilkes Barre, she has resided in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township, N.J., for 61 years.

Mrs. Jones was employed as a cafeteria worker with the Woodbridge Board of Education for many years before retiring; and had previously been employed by Burry Biscuit Company in Elizabeth.

She was a communicant of Saint John Vianney Catholic Church in Colonia.

Mrs. Jones was predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Jones Jr., in 2012; parents, Thomas and Helen Paciga; a sister; and six brothers.

Surviving are her daughters, Evelyn Jones Campbell and her husband, Robert, of Kendall Park, N.J., Diane Jones, of Avenel, N.J., and Beth Jones Namias and her husband, Dr. Nicholas Namias, of Miami Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Meghan C. Dietz and her husband, John, Robert M. and John E. Campbell and Chloe A., Nicholas C. and Lily E. Namias; great-grandsons, J. Theodore and Thomas E. Dietz; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services were entrusted to Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (costello-koyen.com), Avenel, N.J.