WILKES-BARRE — Elizabeth Mary Hines, 101, a longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre entered eternal life on May 20, 2020. Born Aug. 21, 1918, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Peter M. and Mary Zirnhelt Febish. Betty earned her degree from Misericordia University in 1940. She retired after many years as office manager of the Wilkes-Barre office of the United States Department of Agriculture. On July 7, 1943, she was married to William H. Hines at the Church of Saint Nicholas in Wilkes-Barre. Betty was a sustaining member of the Parish of Saint Robert Bellarmine and was a communicant at the Church of Saint Aloysius for many years. Her husband, William, died in 1974. A son, John J. Hines, brother, Joseph Febish, and sister-in-law, Katherine Febish, also preceded her in death. Betty will be greatly missed by her son, William J. Hines, of Doylestown; grandchildren, Mark and Eric Hines, of New Jersey, Laura Hines DeCherico, of Texas, Debbie Hines, of New Jersey, and John Hines, of Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Leah May Hines, Gwen Elizabeth Hines, Gabriella Marie DeCherico and William Hines; former daughter-in-law Marie Hazlak, of Pennsylvania, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Memories and condolences may be shared with Betty's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 25 to May 26, 2020.