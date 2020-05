WILKES-BARRE — Elizabeth Mary Hines, 101, a longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre entered eternal life on May 20, 2020. Born Aug. 21, 1918, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Peter M. and Mary Zirnhelt Febish. Betty earned her degree from Misericordia University in 1940. She retired after many years as office manager of the Wilkes-Barre office of the United States Department of Agriculture. On July 7, 1943, she was married to William H. Hines at the Church of Saint Nicholas in Wilkes-Barre. Betty was a sustaining member of the Parish of Saint Robert Bellarmine and was a communicant at the Church of Saint Aloysius for many years. Her husband, William, died in 1974. A son, John J. Hines, brother, Joseph Febish, and sister-in-law, Katherine Febish, also preceded her in death. Betty will be greatly missed by her son, William J. Hines, of Doylestown; grandchildren, Mark and Eric Hines, of New Jersey, Laura Hines DeCherico, of Texas, Debbie Hines, of New Jersey, and John Hines, of Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Leah May Hines, Gwen Elizabeth Hines, Gabriella Marie DeCherico and William Hines; former daughter-in-law Marie Hazlak, of Pennsylvania, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association . Memories and condolences may be shared with Betty's family at www.celebrateherlife.com