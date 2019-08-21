PLAINS TWP. — Elizabeth Segeda, 85, of Plains Township, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 21, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late James and Sarah (Cavan) Gartley.

Liz was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1952, and was employed as a seamstress in the area dress factories. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Plains Township, and its Altar and Rosary Society, until its closure and merger with Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Township. Liz was an active member at Ss. Peter & Paul, was a member of the bereavement committee and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Joseph Segeda, on March 23, 2011; brother James Gartley; and sister Sarah Karls.

Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Bronack and her husband, Joseph, of Plains Township; sons Thomas Segeda and his wife, Sharon, of Dorrance, and Jeffrey Segeda and his wife, Alexis, of Hunlock Creek; grandchildren Eric Bronack and his wife, Candice, Sarah Cipoletti and her husband, Rich, Tom Segeda and Kelly Segeda; great-grandchildren Lily Nesbitt Segeda, Holden and Charlie Bronack and Richard Cipoletti; sister Margery "Honey" Roslewicz and her husband, Andrew, of New Jersey; sister-in-law Mary Timek, of Plains Township; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township, with Father John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township, PA 18705.

For additional information or to leave Liz's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.