DORRANCE TWP. — Elizabeth "Jean" Tencza, 75, of Dorrance Township, died May 3, 2019, in the care of Heartland Hospice at Wilkes Barre General, surrounded by her children.

Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Jean was the daughter of the late Marcello DiStasio and Ida Sherman. She attended St. Anthony of Padua. She was a graduate of Onondaga Community College with her associates degree in social work.

Jean is survived by husband Felix Tencza; brothers Marty DiStasio and wife Ernie DiStasio; Daniel DiStasio and husband Biagio Tedesco; sister Carole Burt; daughters Nancy Gallagher, Carole Tencza, and Holly Tencza; son Frank Tencza and wife Brianne Tencza; several beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are sisters Esther Parker and Margaret Norton and great-grandson David.

At her request no services will be held.