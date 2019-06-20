PLYMOUTH — Elizabeth "Betty" Vanderhoff, of Plymouth, died Sunday morning, June 16, 2019, in Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Bridget Crofchcick and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Betty was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Reynold Edward Vanderhoff in 1969 and three siblings, Josephine Crofchick, Benjamin "Sonny" Crofchick and Leona Malast.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Wesley and her husband, Wayne, of Courtdale; son, Edward Vanderhoff and his wife, Colette, of Kingston; three grandchildren, Amy Tomsak and her husband, Tom; Rebecca Wesley and Kristin Laiuvara and her husband, Nick; three great-grandchildren, Sara, Megan and Parker; two nephews and a niece.

Private funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. James McGahagan officiating. Interment followed in Cedar Crest Cemetery, Shavertown. Private visitation for the family was from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday.