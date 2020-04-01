MOUNTAIN TOP — Elizabeth 'Bess' Waters Williams, 85, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Hartman) Waters. She was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1952. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Bell Telephone for over 40 years. She was a member of the Wyoming United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Harry; sisters, Marian Roth and Dorothy Ryan; and brother, Edward Waters.

Surviving is a sister, Jean Bonmer, of Lumberton, N.J.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be in the Memorial Shrine Park. There will be no calling hours.

