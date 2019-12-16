KINGSTON — Elizabeth "Betsy" Williams, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec 11, 2019, at Tiffany Court at Kingston in Kingston. Born in Trucksville, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth (Blandford) Rowlands. She graduated from Westmoreland High School, Wyoming Valley Homeopathic Hospital School of Nursing and on her 52nd birthday received a B.S. in Health Care Management from King's College. She was a Registered Nurse and before her retirement in 2008 worked at Wyoming Valley Homeopathic Hospital, Nesbitt Memorial Hospital and Wyoming Valley Surgery Center. She lived in the Wyoming Valley her whole life, mostly in Forty Fort and Trucksville. She had been a resident of Tiffany Court since September 2017.

Betsy was known for her warm smile and was a fun loving, caring and compassionate woman who was loved by all. She had a servant's heart and spent her entire life helping others. She loved to travel, garden, and socialize. She was a lifelong member of Trucksville United Methodist Church, a kitchen volunteer at TUMC, Girl Scout leader, former Queen of the Red Hats Lilly of the Valley, Salvation Army bell ringer and donation counter, member of the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary, Order Of The Eastern Star Chapter #396, Wilkes-Barre Torch Club, We Care Support Network, Cosmopolitan and Firwood Senior Citizens Clubs.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Francis Miller, Wilma Rivera, Dilys Stoner and Judy Bovay; granddaughter Amy and her long-time companion and best friend Bernie Petrasek.

Surviving are daughter Lisa Lozier and her husband Earl; sons Robert J. Williams Jr. and Kenneth A. Williams; grandchildren Jesse and Jennifer Lozier, Beth Winfindale, Robert J. Williams III and his wife Kelly, Kyle Williams, and Paige Williams; great-grandchildren Ebony Griggs, Dominic and Ember Winfindale and Robert J. Williams IV, sister-in-law Alice Thomas, daughters-in-law Joann Williams and Kathy Casterline, a few cousins and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at The Hugh B Hughes & Son Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, PA 18704. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Trucksville United Methodist Church, 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville, PA 18708, with Pastor Jay Jones officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff at Tiffany Court, Heartland Hospice and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the excellent care and emotional support given to Betsy and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Trucksville United Methodist Church or the .

For more information or to send the family an online condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com.