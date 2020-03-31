STAMFORD, Conn. — Elizabeth Womelsdorf Mitchell, daughter of the late E. Guy Womelsdorf and Bertha Griffith Womelsdorf, died in Stamford, Conn., on March 29, 2020, at the age of 97.

Born in Wanamie on Jan. 23, 1923, she graduated from Newport High School in 1940. Following high school, Elizabeth attended Bucknell Junior College, now Wilkes University, graduating with a degree in book-keeping.

She worked as a secretary at the Glen Alden Coal Company in Wilkes-Barre from 1942 until 1952. She met and married Herbert Mitchell and raised two daughters, Ann Meredith and Elizabeth Jane.

After raising her daughters, she was a book-keeper and office manager at the office of Irem Temple in Wilkes-Barre. She retired in 1988. She and her husband, Bert, enjoyed traveling and, especially, spending time with their granddaughters.

Elizabeth, familiarly known as Betty, possessed an outstanding vocabulary and knowledge of English grammar, and enjoyed completing crossword puzzles throughout her life. She was an excellent writer of prose and poetry and a lover of mathematics.

She had a full life in the Church of Christ Uniting in Kingston, enjoying Women's Fellowship, singing in the choir, and volunteering for the Al Beech Food Bank.

Elizabeth's family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Sunrise Assisted Living on Turn of River Road in Stamford, Conn., where Elizabeth thrived because of their caring professionalism. When she moved there from Pennsylvania in 2017, she found a fulfilling life at Sunrise. While still living in Kingston, Elizabeth enjoyed excellent care rendered by Pat of Home Instead. Pat's vital support helped Elizabeth remain in her home as long as she did.

Special appreciation is due Carol Johnson, who provided a wide variety of caring assistance, whether it was accompanying Betty to church, driving her to the grocery store and doctor's appointments, or stepping in and stepping up to help Betty frequently. Her neighbors, William and Ed Urbanski and Maureen Lacey and her husband, David Scheydwasser, made an important difference in Betty's life. They kept her sidewalk shoveled in the winter, looked out for her, brought her homemade meals and bran muffins, and helped her in any way that she needed. When Elizabeth moved to Connecticut, she missed Carol and her neighbors most of all.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Martha Womelsdorf and Amy Vandermark; brother, Raymond Womelsdorf; her husband, Bert; and daughter Ann Meredith Mitchell.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Mrs. Randall) Outlaw; son-in-law, Randall; granddaughter, Kathryn and her husband, Tim Lopas; granddaughter, Meredith and her husband, Justin Kircher; her nephew, Tim Mitchell; nieces, Emily Hosey Sallitt and Ellen Mitchell Gacomis; and beloved cousins.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Carol Fleming officiating. Elizabeth will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband and daughter, Ann.

Arrangements are being managed by Hugh B. Hughes Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, and in Stamford, Conn., by Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave.

A service of celebration and remembrance will be held at Church of Christ Uniting, 190 S. Sprague Ave., Kingston, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Church of Christ Uniting.

For more information, or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.