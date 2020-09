PLAINS — Elizabeth Zbegner, 91, of Plains, formerly of Wilkes-Barre Twp., died Sept. 9, 2020. Divine Liturgy Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in St. John's the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 526 Church St., Wilkes-Barre Twp. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. at church on Saturday. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.