MEHOOPANY — Ella D. Rosengrant, 93, of Mehoopany, passed away October 7, 2019, at The Gardens in Tunkhannock. Born in Montrose on March 31, 1926, she was the daughter of Edwin and Bernice (Sivers) Babock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Rosengrant.

Ella was a 1944 graduate of Dimock High School and was a lifelong member of the Russell Hill United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Rebekah Lodge 74.

Ella is survived by her sons, Elwood and Mary Ann Rosengrant, of Wilkes-Barre, and William Rosengrant, of Mehoopany; daughters Sharon and husband Marshall Walburn, of Mehoopany, Darlene and husband John Crump, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Patricia Gemmell and husband Tom Eckenroth, of Reading; brothers Donald Babock, of Indiana, and Norman Babock, of St. Joseph; sisters Cathy Melenko, of Kingsley, and Vera Blaisure, of Meshoppen; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Babcock and Eldon Babcock; and daughters Joan Rosengrant and Barbara Wassil.

Family and friends are invited to attend Ella's funeral service which will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the Russell Hill United Methodist Church, 39 Prevost Road, Tunkhannock, with Pastor Scott Ryan presiding. Interment will follow in Prevost Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will be held on from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

