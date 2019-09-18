WYOMING — Ella M. Rothery, 93, formerly of Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in the Gilchrist Hospice Care of Columbia, Md.

Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Emma (Hartman) Glahn, She was a graduate of the Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1944. For many years, she was employed at the Boston Store and prior to her retirement, she was employed at Pomeroys of Wyoming. She was a member of the Wyoming Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Rothery.

Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn Kozielski, of Columbia, Md.; and grandchildren Allison Kozielski, of Clearwater, Florida, and Kristen Kozielski and her husband, Morgan Alexander, of Stuttgart, Germany.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Laura Lewis Emmett, of the Wyoming Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will be in the Wyoming Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elternhaus Assisted Living, 4201 Linthicum Road, Dayton, MD 21036.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elternhaus Assisted Living, 4201 Linthicum Road, Dayton, MD 21036.