WILKES-BARRE — Ella M. Yarina, 68,of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains Township.

Born in Sayre, Ella was the daughter of the late Herman C. Goble. She resided in Exeter most of her life and was a proud member of the Exeter Hose Company #1. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. She loved Friday night poker games and Saturday night dinners at Januzzi's with her friends from B'rnai B'rith Apartments, where she resided.

In addition to her father, Ella was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Mary Bowen and brother, Leo Hiedacavage.

Ella is survived by her loving children, Stanley Grochal III and his wife, Holly, of Montrose, Jesse Grochal and his wife, Angie, of Shavertown, Jennifer Grochal, of Allentown, Christina Nappa and her husband, Frank, of Exeter, Tanya Ulichney and her husband, Dennis, Tammy Grochal, of West Pittston.; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Nelson Goble, of Tunkhannock and several nieces and nephews.

Ella's family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and nursing staff of Geisinger Wyoming Valley for the wonderful care provided to their mother during the past few weeks. A special thank you to Dr. Protyniak, Dr. J. Patel and the nursing staff of the PCU for the exceptional care and compassion provided during her stay. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.

As per Ella's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research, a charity that she has been donating to for many years.

Arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

