WILKES-BARRE — Ellen Anstett Sheridan, 82, of Wilkes-Barre, and formerly of Cherry Hill, N.J., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Highland Park Senior Living Residence in Wilkes-Barre Township. Ellen was the eldest child born to Charles and Margaret Rielly Anstett of Wilkes-Barre. She was the beloved wife of Nicholas R. Sheridan who passed away in June, 2018. Ellen and Nick were the proud parents of an infant son who passed away at birth and another son, Nicky, who also preceded them in death.
Ellen was a graduate of Coughlin High School where she met her future husband, Nick. Soon after they were married, Ellen and Nick relocated to Cherry Hill, N.J., to pursue their individual careers.
Throughout her life, Ellen enjoyed many friendships. She especially enjoyed shopping, traveling and entertaining family and friends at her beach home in Brigatine, N.J. Her profound love of family was a gift to those of us who cherished her presence during difficult times, as well as joyous celebrations. Although she had endured her own sorrows, Ellen was quick to share her message of faith and hope when needed. She was indeed our family "treasure."
Ellen's faith and devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary is what sustained her throughout her life. When Ellen said she was praying to Mary, you knew instinctively that peace would prevail.
Before returning to Wilkes-Barre in 2018, Ellen was a faithful member of Christ Our Light Roman Catholic Church in Cherry Hill.
In addition to her parents, her spouse, and her sons, Ellen was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Molly and Richard Lipfert.
Surviving are her sister, Jeannie (Phil) Keating, Port Jervis, N.Y.; brother, Charles (Zita) Anstett, of Plains, many nieces, nephews and friends.
A devoted wife, loving mother, endearing sister, doting aunt and faithful friend to many, Ellen's legacy of kindness and generosity will continue to inspire those of us who were fortunate enough to know her.
Ellen and her family were blessed to enjoy the compassionate care she received from the staff of Highland Park, as well as the comfort and loving support provided by the staff of AseraCare Hospice of Clarks Summit. A special thank you to Ellen's newest friend, Sister Joann.
The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue. Friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Paint Pittston Pink. Condolences can be sent to: eblakecollins.com.
"May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind always be at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
and rains fall soft upon your fields.
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand."
An Irish Blessing