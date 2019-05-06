WILKES-BARRE — Ellen Eileen Spangenburg, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Francis and Margaret Dunleavy Connell. Eileen was a 1961 graduate of St. Mary's High School and a 1965 graduate of College Misericordia, where she received her bachelor's degree in music education.

Eileen was formerly employed as a music teacher in Baltimore County, Md., and as a substitute teacher for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. She served for many years as an organist for several local churches, including, St. Patrick's Church, St. Boniface Church, Holy Saviour Church, all of Wilkes-Barre, and St. Faustina's Parish in Nanticoke.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John M. (Jack) Spangenburg, in 2011, and by her grandson, Aiden James Spangenburg. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Connell, Peggy Collett, Anne (Nancy) Jaske, Joan Ferraro and Mary Patricia Gelsleichter.

Surviving are her sons, John Spangenburg and his wife, Lynese, of Aston, and Mark Spangenburg and his wife, Aimee, of Barnsville, Ohio; grandchildren, Ethan, Tate, Ashlyn and Adalyn Spangenburg; sisters, Maureen Connell, of Hughestown and Judy Gelsleichter, of Wilkes-Barre; and by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 or to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

