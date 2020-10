HARLEYSVILLE — Ellen L. Zapotok, 70, of Harleysville, formerly of Larksville, died Oc. 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Joseph. A Prayer Service will be celebrated noon Tuesday from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service.