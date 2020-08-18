PITTSTON — Ellen Tracy, 80, of Pittston, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Gardens of Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Jenkins Township, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Helen Buskar Judnick.

Ellen was a graduate of Jenkins Township Schools and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, and prior to her retiring worked as a teachers aide.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Leona Ondusko and Mary Olson and a brother, George Judnick.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Joseph Tracy, and a daughter, Kelley Ann Tracy, at home, a sister, Pauline and her husband, Eugene Panatieri, of Laflin, nephews, Gregory Panatieri and Joseph Judnick, along with numerous other nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, William Street, Pittston.

Interment with Rite of Committal will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.