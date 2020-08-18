1/1
Ellen Tracy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSTON — Ellen Tracy, 80, of Pittston, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Gardens of Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Jenkins Township, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Helen Buskar Judnick.

Ellen was a graduate of Jenkins Township Schools and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, and prior to her retiring worked as a teachers aide.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Leona Ondusko and Mary Olson and a brother, George Judnick.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Joseph Tracy, and a daughter, Kelley Ann Tracy, at home, a sister, Pauline and her husband, Eugene Panatieri, of Laflin, nephews, Gregory Panatieri and Joseph Judnick, along with numerous other nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, William Street, Pittston.

Interment with Rite of Committal will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved