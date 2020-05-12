Ellis Drozda
DRUMS — Ellis Drozda, 90, of Providence Place Senior Living Community, Drums, passed away Monday morning, May 11, 2020, at his residence. Born Nov. 1, 1929, he was the son of the late coal miner Nicholas Drozda and his wife, Pauline (Husar) Drozda, of Nicholson Street, Wilkes-Barre. He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by siblings Mary Shinal, Ann Pelczar, Martha Sromoski, Rita Roberts, Father John Drozda, William Drozda, and Theodore Drozda. Married Oct. 7, 1950, when he was 20 years old to the former Caroline "Shirley" Eleanor Pytell in Wilkes-Barre. He was a longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre and lived some of his working years in Hazleton Heights. His final years were spent at Providence Place Senior Living, Drums. Ellis was a Sergeant and Orchestra Leader with the 97th Army Band in Fort Sills, Okla., from 1948 until 1952 during the Korean War and was awarded Honorable Discharge of Honest and Faithful Service. He received a Department of Army letter of Appreciation of Service from his Commanding General during this period of international crisis of the continuing threat of Communism. Ellis was proud to have served. He worked as a tool and die maker for Tung-Sol Plant, Hazleton; and afterwards for Muskins Pools, Wilkes-Barre, where he retired. He was a mentor to many, who kept in touch with lasting friendships over the years. Ellis enjoyed the Big Band music and played the saxophone and clarinet with local musicians. His pastime hobbies were mushroom picking and walking in the woods, discussing history with politics, and he loved his Subaru. His music talent handed down to his grandchildren Cody and Dylan, his passion for cars to Ryan, and his appreciation of style to Samantha. He was loving father to Bruce, Janet, Susan and Linda Drozda; an attentive grandfather to Ryan Barrett, Cody and Dylan Casey, and Samantha Martinez; a proud great-grandfather to Liam Barrett; and a caring father-in-law to Barry Blaine. He devoted his life to his wife, Caroline. Ellis's life will be celebrated at a small private family service at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums; with burial to follow in Indiantown Gap National Military Cemetery, Annville. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or online at alz.org. Online condolences and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
May 12, 2020
Dear Janet, Susan and Linda
I am sorry for the loss of your father. He was a nice man. I loved to see how proud he was of being in the Army Band. He loved showing me the picture of himself in his new blue suit. When he smiled his whole face lit up. I'm glad I had the opportunity to help care for him. I look forward to continue to help your Mom. God Bless all of your family!
Jen Krebs
May 12, 2020
I was fortunate enough to have worked with Ellis at Muskin when we were tool and die makers. Ellis was an exceptional character, a friend and mentor. I learned many important life lessons from Ellis. I always learned from the best in a person and Ellis had many good character lessons to teach. To Ellis's family, I know you will take comfort in the pride you have in the life he led.
Michael Grochowski
May 12, 2020

Michael Grochowski
May 12, 2020
Linda,
I am sorry to hear of your father's passing. My prayers for comfort and peace to you and your family.
Mary Gadomski
Mary Gadomski
May 12, 2020
Farewell my friend. You were one of the best! God bless your wife & family.
Charrlie Thomas
May 12, 2020
Uncle Ell I often think about those times when my mom Rita would bring my brothers and me to your house in Ashley for a gathering. We would all enjoy the music you and your band played while dancing our feet off. We always had a blast! The saxophone will remain my favorite type of music.

To the family - my sincere condolences. Your dad was a good man and you are lucky to have had him.

Cousin Polly
Paulette Pietrzykoski
May 12, 2020
Dad I will miss your honesty and sense of humor. You are forever in my
heart. I know your at peace with god and family. I hope you are playing
your saxophone in heaven. Love you and miss you already but I know you
will always be with me in spirit. Linda
Linda Drozda
May 12, 2020
I will so miss my dad. He was my hero and the love of my life. May you rest in peace, daddy.
Janet
Daughter
