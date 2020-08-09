SLOCUM TWP. — Elna M. Perluke, 94, a former resident of Slocum Township, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Highland Park Senior Living Center. Born in Swoyersville, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Hanadel) Hudack. Elna resided in Slocum Township for 50 years before moving to Highland Park four years ago. Prior to retiring she worked for Rinehimer Bus Lines.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Eugene Perluke, an infant daughter, two brothers and one sister.

Surviving are her daughters, Deborah Hoeffner and husband William, of Slocum, Elsie Dock and husband Arron, of Mountain Top, Elizabeth Garber and husband Charles, of Philadelphia and Elna Williams and husband Harry, of Dorrance. Ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family wishes to thank the staffs at Highland Park and the Compassionate Care Hospice for their outstanding care and support.

Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of McCune Funeral Service Inc.