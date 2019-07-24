KINGSTON — Elsie R. Fetch, 92, of Tiffany Court at Kingston, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Commonwealth Health, General Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Wyoming on July 24, 1926, a daughter of the late Chester and Rita (Cecchini) Corsini. She was a member of the Wyoming High School Graduating Class of 1943. Elsie then moved with her family to Delaware, where she was employed as a secretary at Hercules Powder Co. She then returned home to Wyoming and married her high school sweetheart, John Fetch, in 1947. Together, they had two children, Bill Fetch and Kathleen Fetch Cooney.

She continued her career working as a secretary at Wyoming Area High School, then at the Health Department in Kingston, and concluded her employment retiring from the Unemployment Office in Wilkes-Barre, where she was a hearing stenographer. Elsie had been a resident of Tiffany Court at Kingston since December 2012 and prior, resided in Wyoming. She was a member of St. Cecilia's Church, Exeter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Fetch, in December 1985; infant daughter, Sharon; sister Irma Begliomini and brother-in-law Dante J. Begliomini; niece Debra Ann Kroski; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Jerry and Joan Hudock, Joseph and Delores Chorba, and Thomas and Frances Fetch.

She is survived by her son, Bill Fetch and his wife, Meg, of Kingston; and daughter Kathleen Fetch Cooney, of Pittsburgh. She was adored by grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, whose lives were enriched by her love, nurturing and spaghetti sauce.

At her request, private funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of Graziano Funeral Home, Pittston Township.

For further information or to express your condolences to Elsie's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.