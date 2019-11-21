SUGAR NOTCH — Elvina Slavoski, 93, formerly of Sugar Notch, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.

Born in Sugar Notch on Dec. 12, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Garvey) Slavoski.

Surviving are her loving sister, Ona Williams and her husband Fred.

Private funeral services were held from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating. Interment was in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.