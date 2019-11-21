Elvina Slavoski (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvina Slavoski.
Service Information
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA
18706
(570)-822-8575
Obituary
Send Flowers

SUGAR NOTCH — Elvina Slavoski, 93, formerly of Sugar Notch, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.

Born in Sugar Notch on Dec. 12, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Garvey) Slavoski.

Surviving are her loving sister, Ona Williams and her husband Fred.

Private funeral services were held from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating. Interment was in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.