STILLWATER — Elwood E. Scheib, age 91, of 51 Sunny Slope Road, Stillwater, peacefully passed away in his sleep on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Bonham Nursing and Rehab Center, Stillwater.

Born on June 8, 1928, in Berrysburg, he was the son of Darwin J. and Helen E. (Bellis) Scheib.

Elwood operated his general contracting business in New Columbus, where he worked as a plumber and general contractor until retiring in 2004. He was formerly employed through the Pipe Fitters Local Union 559, Shamokin, and before that as Owner/Partner of ELBEN Plumbing and Heating, Philadelphia.

Elwood was orphaned by his father, who suffered from black lung, when he was 5 years old. He was sent to the Milton Hershey School for orphan boys where he received an education and certified in the plumbing trade. Upon graduation he moved to Philadelphia to work at Paul Ford Plumbing and Heating where he met his wife, Betty.

He was called to serve in the U.S. Army with the 11th Airborne Division during the Korean War and also participated in atomic bomb tests at Yucca Flat, Nevada.

After serving his country Elwood returned home and continued working to hone his skills, earning the distinction of becoming the youngest master plumber in Pennsylvania. Then in 1969, after already achieving success as a business owner, he moved his family away from the negative influences of city life to New Columbus and opened his own plumbing and heating business. He later expanded into general contracting. Elwood shared his broad knowledge of the construction trades with his sons, several of whom work in the construction trades with businesses of their own.

He will be remembered as a loving husband and father.

Elwood was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, the former Elizabeth E. "Betty" Pluguez; a son, Curtis Scheib; and a grandson, Daniel A. Montreuil.

He is survived by eight children, Marlene A., wife of Roger Crawford, Wadesboro, North Carolina; Elaine M., wife of Jerry Sabatini, Troy, Susan E. Montreuil, Stillwater, Lawrence J. Scheib and his wife, Song, Bloomsburg, Carl Scheib, Stillwater, Nancy J., wife of Carl Krouse, Berlin, Wisconsin, Eric J. Scheib and his wife Ellie, Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Steven A. Scheib and his wife Tracey, Wilmington, Delaware; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

There will be no services. Interment will be in the family plot at St. Martha's Catholic Church cemetery, Huntington Mills, at the convenience of the family.

In remembrance of Elwood, donations can be made to the Bonham Nursing Center Activity Fund, 477 Bonnieville Road, Stillwater, PA 17878.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benton.