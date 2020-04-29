PITTSTON — Emanuela Angelina Chiumento, RN, 100, beloved sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on April 27, 2020. Emma was born in Yatesville on Feb. 20, 1920.

Known to many as "Aunt Emma," she was the daughter of the late Grace (Marmo) and Nicholas Chiumento. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony, Nicholas and Patrick. She is survived by her brother, Carmen and his wife, Sophie, brother, Joseph and his wife, Theresa, and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Emma was a graduate of St. John's High School, Pittston. She joined the Nurse Cadet Corps and cared for injured WWII veterans. Emma was also a graduate of the Pittston Hospital School of Nursing. Emma was an accomplished medical professional. She worked for the Adjutent General in Washington, D.C., and Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia and N.Y.C.

She later moved home to Yatesville to help her family, and dedicated the rest of her professional life to helping the blind as a rehabilitation teacher with the State Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services. She taught adults throughout the State braille, and how to adapt their lives to blindness, teaching cooking, sewing, dressing, and how to run an independent household. She retired in 1984.

Emma was a very faithful person, a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Pittston, and its Altar and Rosary Society. She attended church daily. Emma loved people and saw goodness in everyone. She dedicated her life to helping and teaching others with care and compassion.

In February of this year, Emma celebrated her 100th birthday with her family.

Emma's family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Village for the care and kindness shown to Emma during her time there and her final days.

She is loved and will be missed greatly.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a memorial Mass at a later date for the family to celebrate Emma's life. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit Emma's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.