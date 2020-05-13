KINGSTON — Emily Gresh, 84, a resident of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at home, following a courageous with cancer. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Bacheson Gresh. Emily was a graduate of Kingston High School, and was a 39-year employee of Metropolitan Insurance Company, retiring in 1992. Emily was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary Pokrova Byzantine in Kingston, where the Rev. Michael Prodanets is pastor. She was preceded in death by brothers, John and Albert. Emily is survived by her brothers, George and Paul (Patricia). Also surviving are nephews, John, Robert, Daniel, Paul, Mark and Michael. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses from Commonwealth Health Shavertown, Oncology Services and Urology Associates Kingston, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassionate care during Emily's illness. Private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville.



