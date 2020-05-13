Emily Gresh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON — Emily Gresh, 84, a resident of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at home, following a courageous with cancer. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Bacheson Gresh. Emily was a graduate of Kingston High School, and was a 39-year employee of Metropolitan Insurance Company, retiring in 1992. Emily was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary Pokrova Byzantine in Kingston, where the Rev. Michael Prodanets is pastor. She was preceded in death by brothers, John and Albert. Emily is survived by her brothers, George and Paul (Patricia). Also surviving are nephews, John, Robert, Daniel, Paul, Mark and Michael. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses from Commonwealth Health Shavertown, Oncology Services and Urology Associates Kingston, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassionate care during Emily's illness. Private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved