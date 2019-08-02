PLYMOUTH — Emily Humenansky, 54, of Plymouth, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Emily was born in Nanticoke on May 18, 1965. She was the daughter of the late Wesley and Regina (Tyburczyk) Price. Emily was a graduate of Luzerne County Community College and was employed by the American Red Cross in Hanover Township. She was an avid reader of books and loved animals. She was a former member of First Presbyterian Church in Nanticoke.

Surviving are her husband of 19 years of marriage, John Humenansky; children John Humenansky Jr. and fiancée Jennifer Polachek, Amanda Hufford and her husband, Mark, Joshua Humenansky and his fiancée, Katie Bartley, and Tawnya Humenansky and significant other, Shane Bomba; sisters Martha "Becky" Price and Regina Zoltewicz and her husband, Paul; niece Sarah J. Tafani and her husband, Dominick; mother-in-law Joan Humenansky; brother-in-law Dave Humenansky and his wife, Sandy; brother-in-law Joseph Humenansky; and sisters-in-law JoAnn Kelly and Sue Dorward. Her beloved "fur babies," Dexter and Mischief, also survive.

A blessing service for Emily will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Barry Lohman officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Interment will be held in Edgehill Cemetery, West Nanticoke.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.